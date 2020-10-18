GTT sells infrastructure division for $2.15 billion

GTT Communications will sell its infrastructure division to I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment firm, for $2.15 billion.
- The infrastructure division sale consists of selected network and data center assets accumulated from several GTT acquisitions, including Interoute, Hibernia, and KPN International, that comprise:
- A 103,000 route kilometer fiber network with over 400 points of presence, spanning 31 metro areas and interconnecting 103 cities across Europe and North America.
- Three transatlantic subsea cables, including GTT Express, the lowest latency route between Europe and North America.
- Fourteen Tier 3 data centers and over 100 colocation facilities.
- Offering a full suite of telecom and data infrastructure solutions to marquee clients.
Gautam Bhandari, managing partner at I Squared Capital stated, “Now more than ever, digital infrastructure is an essential asset class as societies across the globe rely heavily on high-speed digital bandwidth. This acquisition builds upon I Squared Capital’s overarching global digital infrastructure strategy and experience with complex carve-outs to expand the reach of our platforms across Asia, Europe and North America.”
