Fungible ships its disaggregated NVMe storage platform powered by DPUs

Fungible, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, unveiled a disaggregated data storage platform powered by its own Fungible Data Processing Unit (DPU).

The new Fungible Storage Cluster delivers 15M IOPS in a 2RU form factor, scaling linearly to 300M IOPS in a single 40RU rack, and extending further to many racks. The company says its high-performance design improves $/IOPS by at least 3x compared to existing software-defined storage solutions by consolidating workloads and increasing utilization of storage media.

The Fungible Storage Cluster comprises a cluster of Fungible FS1600 storage target nodes connected over a standards-based IP network and the Fungible Composer software. The FS1600s implement the data path for storage while the Fungible Composer performs control and management functions. This clean separation of functions results in higher performance, better scalability and better reliability. Each FS1600 storage target node is powered by two Fungible F1 DPUs and packs 24 standard NVMe SSDs delivering an aggregate of 15M IOPS in a 2RU form factor.

Notably, the Fungible Storage Cluster has been validated with IBM Spectrum Scale, delivering more than 80M read IOPS/PB.

“Today, we demonstrate how the breakthrough value of the Fungible DPU is realized in a storage product,” said Pradeep Sindhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Fungible. “The Fungible Storage Cluster is not only the fastest storage platform in the market today, it is also the most cost-effective, reliable, secure and easy to use. This is truly a significant milestone on our journey to realize the vision of Fungible Data Centers — where compute and storage resources are hyperdisaggregated and then composed on-demand to dynamically serve application requirements.”

“Innovations in data center infrastructure have occurred largely within the silos of compute, storage and networking,” said Raj Yavatkar, CTO at Juniper Networks. “Fungible has broken down these silos delivering end-to-end value with Fungible DPU enabled servers interconnected by TrueFabric, a truly ground-breaking networking technology, and software composable for on-demand provisioning. This approach will serve as a blueprint for future data centers from core to edge.”