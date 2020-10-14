Fujitsu expands family of 400G pluggable coherent transceivers

Fujitsu Optical Components Limited (FOC) released a 400G ZR+ transceiver that enables coherent WDM transmission greater than 120km in the same form factors (QSFP56-DD and OSFP) as its 400G ZR transceiver.

FOC has started sample shipments of 400G ZR transceivers, expecting high volume commercial deployment of these 400G coherent products to begin in 2021.

The OpenZR+ MSA aims to expand the transmission distance by using higher performance OFEC (Open Forward Error Correction) from the OpenROADM standard, support multi-rate Ethernet, and enable the selection of the optimum transmission distance and capacity for user needs by supporting adjustable 100G, 200G, 300G, and 400G line side transport links. Separately, the Open ROADM MSA is moving forward with standardization focused on carrier applications and the specifications of flexible coherent pluggable transceivers that support additional specifications not in 400ZR, such as high optical output power, multi-rate, multiplexing function, and additional protocols such as OTN.

FOC's 400G ZR+ transceiver is available in the same compact QSFP56 -DD and OSFP form factors as the 400ZR. In addition, the use of OFEC, which has higher performance than the CFEC used in 400ZR, allows for a longer transmission reach and ensures the desired interoperability.

NTT Electronics and Acacia Communications have successfully completed module-level interoperability testing between DSPs in 400ZR and OpenZR+ operatiing modes,using modules supplied by FOC and Acacia. The line interface is configurable from 100GE to 400GE, enabling a wide range of transmission distances. The client interface supports 100GE to 400GE for efficient multiplexing, as shown below in a 4x100G to 400G muxponder application.

FOC’s 400G coherent pluggable transceivers use a next-generation coherent platform based on 7nm CMOS process coherent DSP (Digital Signal Processor), silicon photonics integrated optical devices, and high-density packaging technology. This enables a compact size, low power consumption and low cost per bit rate.

https://www.fujitsu.com/jp/group/foc/en/resources/news/press-releases/2020/20201009.html