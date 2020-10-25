Fujikura intros a Phased Array Antenna Module for 5G mmWave

Fujikura introduced a Phased Array Antenna Module (PAAM) for 5G mmWave operating in 3GPP bands n257 (28 GHz), n258 (26 GHz) and n261 (27 GHz).

The Fujikura PAAM is a high performance phased array antenna module with a novel integrated antenna, and supports concurrent dual polarized beams in both transmission and reception.

Fujikura is using mmWave-ICs developed in-house using a SiGe BiCMOS process.

The PAAM features extremely low noise figure (NF) characteristics and enables a large link margin for expanded coverage. Tunable true-time-delay-type phase shifters support precise and independent phase and amplitude control over a wide frequency range. The unique phase shifter not only enables simple beam-steering control which allows accurate beam steering with fine resolution, but also allows calibration-free operation making PAAM installation much easier. The phase shifter also maintains the transmitted or received signals undistorted by providing invariant group delay and unchanged beam direction in a wide frequency range. In addition, Fujikura PAAM provides superior digital reconfigurability allowing (1) flexible choices in the trade-off space between NF and linearity --- this enables a wide range of coverage applications simply through digital reconfiguration of the PAAM, and on-chip support for 1000s of beam configurations. These are exactly the features highly desired by 5G wireless equipment manufacturers.

Sampling is expected by the end of 1Q 2021 with volume production in 2H 2021.



