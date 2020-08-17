ESnet upgrades optical backbone with Infinera

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s Energy Sciences Network (ESnet) has selected Infinera to build the optical substrate for its next-generation science network, ESnet6, interconnecting the DOE’s national laboratory system and experimental facilities with research and commercial networks around the globe. ESnet connects all of the DOE’s geographically distributed laboratories, experimental facilities, and computing centers across a dedicated fiber optic backbone.

Infinera confirmed that the ESnet6 optical network is powered by the its GX Series Compact Modular Platform and FlexILS Open Optical Line System. ESnet’s open optical networking approach combined with Infinera’s GX and FlexILS with coherent 600G technology enables the network to seamlessly upgrade to 800G capability once available. Partnering with ESnet, Infinera quickly and safely deployed new equipment, performed testing, and turned up services over 15,000 miles of fiber during the pandemic.

“ESnet6 represents a transformational change in the capacity, resiliency, and flexibility and brings tangible benefits to the DOE’s science mission,” said Kate Mace, ESnet6 Project Director. “Open optical networking technology plays a key role in ESnet’s ability to meet the ongoing challenges of data traffic growth while supporting the high-speed and real-time collaboration capabilities that are critical to our nation’s science programs.”

“ESnet was pleased to see Infinera’s team make such fast work of this large installation task during a pandemic. This high-speed connectivity provides the foundation to meet our mission of accelerating scientific discovery,” said Inder Monga, Executive Director of ESnet and Division Director of Scientific Networking at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. “ESnet enables tens of thousands of scientists to access data portals, transfer vast research data streams, and tap into remote scientific instruments and sources — all in real time.”

“Infinera is delighted to partner with ESnet to deploy a high-capacity open optical network connecting all the national laboratory locations in the U.S. with high-performance computing locations,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Sales at Infinera. “This collaboration underscores the value of our relationship and ability to deliver advanced networking solutions quickly and efficiently to meet the needs of our customers even during a pandemic.”