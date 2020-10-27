Ericsson's Cloud RAN is coming in Q4 2021

Ericsson involved a cloud-native software solution for handling compute functionality in the RAN.

Cloud RAN by Ericsson, which will be released in stages, will complement high-performing purpose-built baseband offerings in the Ericsson Radio System portfolio. The first stage will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will include Ericsson’s new Cloud RAN application software – Cloud RAN DU and Cloud RAN CU. It also includes new Radio Gateways, enabling a full utilization of the installed base of remote radios, making them fully compatible with Cloud RAN. These products set the foundation for future mid-band rollouts. Ericsson Cloud RAN is fully compatible with the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, and supports Ericsson Spectrum Sharing and 5G standalone and non-standalone.

Ericsson said its cloud-native software solution will deliver network capabilities for both large-scale and centralized 5G deployments, including for new 5G use cases for indoor, industry, enterprise, stadiums, etc.

Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Area Networks, Ericsson, says: “5G is a platform for open innovation. By empowering a larger ecosystem of developers and industries, we can co-create and bring new cloud innovations to the 5G space. With Cloud RAN by Ericsson, we will help our customers evolve their networks with future-proof technology while maximizing their network investments today.”



