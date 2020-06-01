Equinix completes acquisition of 13 data centers from Bell Canada

Equinix completed its previously announced acquisition of 13 data centers in Canada from Bell. The all-cash deal was valued at CA$1.041 billion and includes more than 600 customers, of which more than 500 are new to Equinix, and approximately 1.2 million gross square feet of data center space. Equinix and Bell have entered into an strategic partnership to integrated networking and hybrid multicloud services that combine Bell’s telecommunication services and technology expertise with Equinix’s global platform of interconnected data center and business ecosystems.
Equinix now operates 15 data centers in Canada. Equinix also announced that Andrew Eppich, a six-year veteran of Equinix originally from Toronto, has been appointed Managing Director, Canada.
Finally, Equinix and Bell have begun a strategic partnership that delivers industry-leading joint offers in Canada and globally. This partnership will enable enterprises in Canada to leverage integrated networking and hybrid multicloud services, combining Bell’s telecommunication services and technology expertise with Equinix’s global platform of interconnected data center and business ecosystems.
