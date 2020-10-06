Edgecore switches add support for SONic

Edgecore switch platforms are now offering an enterprise SONiC distribution.

SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) is the open-source network operating system, led by Microsoft and many key players, including Edgecore, which delivers a robust proven software infrastructure enabling customers to deploy highly scalable data center networks.

Edgecore SONiC is now supported on a full range of Edgecore platforms, from 1G to 400G data center switches.

“As a provider of open networking solutions to tier-one data centers and a leading contributor to open communities, like OCP, ONF, TIP, and SONiC, Edgecore understands the unprecedented value of disaggregated infrastructure in giving open choices to customers in designing their networks. Edgecore has been an active contributor for years to the SONiC community to further accelerate and expand the use of open networking. We are pleased to announce the availability of Enterprise SONiC Distribution by Edgecore and Edgecore hardware platforms with one-stop-shop service options to customers,” said George Tchaparian, CEO and President of Edgecore Networks.



