DustPhotonics intros 400G QSFP-DD DR4 module

DustPhotonics introduced a QSFP-DD DR4 transceiver module supporting 400 Gbps coherent transmission in a pluggable form factor.

The QSFP-DD form factor provides an 8-lane electrical interface, increasing bandwidth, channel capacity and port density. The module converts 8 channels of 50 Gbps (PAM4) electrical input data to 4 channels of parallel optical signals, each capable of 100 Gbps operation for an aggregate data rate of up to 400 Gbps.

The 400GbE QSFP-DD DR4 module will be commercially available in Q4 2020.

