DartPoints acquires Metro Data Centers

DartPoints, an owner and operator of edge colocation data centers, has acquired Metro Data Centers (MDC), a full-service provider of interconnection and data center solutions in Dublin, Ohio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

MDC is a carrier-neutral, fiber-rich, full-service data center offering over 22,000 SF of high-tier infrastructure supporting a fully redundant N+1 environment.

In August 2020, DartPoints revealed its strategy to build and acquire edge interconnection and colocation facilities in the Southwest, Southeast, Upper Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

“The acquisition of MDC is a prime example of how we are executing on our strategy for regional growth aimed at improving interconnectivity,” adds Scott Willis, CEO of DartPoints. “MDC’s solutions enable DartPoints to immediately deliver our capabilities into this exciting market and surrounding locations. The MDC team has a long history of bringing innovative solutions to their customers, and we look forward to having them continue their work as a part of the DartPoints team.”

“We are excited to join the DartPoints team to expand services to our existing customers, as well as additional customer segments which need improved network performance,” comments Rob Kopp, co-founder and president of Metro Data Centers. “Our team is fully committed to integrate our solutions with the expanding DartPoints’ portfolio of interconnection points and providing communities in Central Ohio with innovative and best-in-class solutions.”

