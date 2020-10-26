Corning intros miniaturized fiber terminals and connectors

Corning introduced a new line of miniaturized terminals and connectors for simplifying fiber deployments. The new Evolv Hardened Connectivity Solutions with Pushlok Technology are designed for space-constrained environments, including FTTH deployments and 5G small cell applications.

The Pushlok hardened connectors are half the size of existing offerings, connecting to terminals that are up to four times smaller. In addition, Pushlok Technology enables simple one-handed drop installation, with tactile and audible feedback.

The compact, easy-to-install Evolv terminals can be deployed in the ground, on a pole or facade, or on a strand. Corning estimates operators can save up to $500 per terminal location by shrinking handhole and pedestal size, reusing existing infrastructure, reducing pole-attachment fees and streamlining permitting.

“With the Evolv HC Solutions and Pushlok Technology, Corning is working with our customers to reduce barriers in deploying 5G-ready networks,” said Bob Whitman, vice president of market development, Carrier Networks, Corning Optical Communications. “More and more often, installers must deploy fiber in tight spaces not originally designed for today’s density of connections – and all types of network operators are looking to deploy more quickly and economically. That’s why they’ll find our miniaturized solutions so valuable, wherever they need to go.”

“These optical solutions are a prime example of Corning’s innovation portfolio in action,” Whitman said. “We’re leveraging our unparalleled expertise in optical physics and precision forming to co-innovate with our customers to solve their toughest technology problems – creating another competitive advantage that will help Corning deliver for customers and outperform the passive optical market over time.”