CommScope's new campus switch built for Wi-Fi 6 and IoT

CommScope introduced its new RUCKUS ICX 7550 enterprise campus switch series, a collection of fixed form-factor, multigigabit Ethernet switches.

As an edge switch, the ICX 7550 is ready to support Wi-Fi 6 and IoT device deployments. As a fiber-enabled aggregation/core switch, the ICX 7550 delivers high port density and uplink capability. Key features:



Best-in-class-level multigigabit 2.5/5/10 GbE and 1/10 GbE fiber port density to eliminate network bottlenecks

90W PoE ports (802.3bt) and 2000W PoE budget to power digital signage, UHD surveillance cameras, PoE lighting and other smart-building devices

Manageability as part of a unified wired and wireless network using RUCKUS SmartZone, RUCKUS Cloud or RUCKUS Unleashed

Zero Touch Provisioning and auto-configuration based on predefined network policies

Integration with RUCKUS Analytics for network intelligence and service assurance

“The ICX 7550 series helps our education, hospitality, and enterprise customers move into the future with support for Wi-Fi 6 as well as the latest high-speed networking standards up to 100 gigabit Ethernet,” said Siva Valliapan, vice president, RUCKUS product management at CommScope. “The new switch line is the latest example of how CommScope help its customers stay ahead of the networking curve.”











