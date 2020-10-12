CommScope pushes its vision for 10G cable services

At this year's virtual SCTE event, CommScope plans to demonstrate its vision for 10G, virtualization, the access network and the connected home.

Specifically, CommScope will be demonstrating its Virtual Headend Portfolio, which includes solutions for virtualizing the four primary planes of modern operator networks: data, video, control, and management. CommScope is adding a new range of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) solutions to its portfolio, pushing physical processing to the fiber node. New products include more powerful node-based Remote PHY and Remote MACPHY devices. In addition, CommScope’s Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) demonstrations will show the technology’s ability to unlock the potential of 5G to compete with fixed-line services in urban and sub-urban areas.

CommScope said its vision for 10G extends throughout the connected home of the future. Ziply Fiber recently selected CommScope X5 Wi-Fi 6 extenders to enhance its wireless presence in their subscribers’ homes. The company also announced several recent additions to its extensive portfolio of DOCSIS 3.1 and Wi-Fi 6 modems and gateways. CommScope experts will also be supporting the recently announced Wi-Fi 6E standard for delivering the next-generation of low-latency, deterministic wireless experiences for video, gaming, augmented and virtual reality, and more.

“SCTE is very different this year, but the theme of improving network capacity and speed in both the downlink and uplink is familiar and one that we’re building into important advances throughout our portfolio and in operator networks around the world,” said Morgan Kurk, CTO, CommScope. “At this year’s show, we’re demonstrating our vision for tomorrow’s cable networks—both wired and wireless, throughout the home and beyond. Our updated end-to-end portfolio is a testament to our focus on providing customers with unmatched choice as they make some of the biggest evolutionary leaps in their access and home networks.”