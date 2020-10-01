CommScope appoints Charles Treadway as CEO

CommScope appointed Charles “Chuck” Treadway as its new president and CEO, replacing Eddie Edwards, who is stepping down after 15 years of service to the company.

Most recently, Mr. Treadway served as CEO of Accudyne Industries, where he drove significant revenue growth and margin expansion with strategic focus, product innovation, improved sales and marketing efforts, and disciplined execution.

CommScope also announced that Frank M. Drendel, in recognition of his unique status and distinguished service to CommScope, has been named Chairman Emeritus. Mr. Drendel founded CommScope in 1976 and has served continuously as its CEO and/or Chairman of the Board since. In those capacities, Mr. Drendel has advanced the evolution of CommScope from a small coaxial cable business established at his kitchen table into the diversified, global communications infrastructure business that it is today.

. Drendel will remain on the Board and is succeeded as Chairman by Bud Watts, who most recently served as the Board’s Lead Independent Director.



