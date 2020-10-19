CommScope acquires virtual RAN patents from Phluido

CommScope has acquired the complete patent portfolio for virtual radio access networks (vRAN) of Phluido, a privately-held company based in San Diego. These patents address key concepts introduced in both 5G and O-RAN radio access networks, including efficient fronthaul transport, virtualization, and network synchronization. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We believe the acquisition of this intellectual property, combined with our ONECELL patent portfolio, further solidifies CommScope's position as innovative indoor RAN provider," said Matt Melester, chief technology officer for CommScope's Venue and Campus Networks and Outdoor Wireless Networks businesses. "Both Phluido and our ONECELL platform introduced new concepts in 4G which are now key components in 5G architectures."








