Comcast expands 5G coverage nationwide

Comcast announced nationwide Xfinity Mobile 5G coverage at no additional charge.

Pricing starts at $15 for 1GB with a By-the-Gig plan, or $45 for one line of Unlimited service.

“Xfinity Mobile customers already have access to the fastest Internet at home with Xfinity Internet, and now they can access a fast nationwide 5G network when they are on the go,” said Billy Stephens, Senior Vice President of Wireless Devices for Xfinity Mobile. “Not only is Xfinity Mobile the only provider to give its customers the flexibility to seamlessly switch between 5G Unlimited or By-the-Gig data options to save money, but we also deliver the newest, most innovative 5G devices.”



