Comcast cites progress on its path to 10G cable services

Comcast achieved 1.25 Gbps upload and download speeds over a live production network using Network Function Virtualization (NFV) combined with the latest DOCSIS Technology.

The trial used equipment installed at a home in Jacksonville, Florida, where Comcast has deployed a Distributed Access Architecture (DAA). The architecture includes a suite of software-powered networking technologies, including digital fiber optics, “Remote PHY” digital nodes, and a cloud-based, virtualized cable modem termination system platform (vCMTS), enabling delivery of gigabit-plus symmetrical speeds using existing cable connections.

“Our customers build their digital lives on the foundation of our Internet service, so we continue to push the technological envelope to anticipate their future needs,” said Tony Werner, President of Technology, Product, Xperience at Comcast Cable. “The great strength of our network technology is that we will have the ability to scale these next-generation speeds to tens of millions of homes in the future without digging up yards, or starting massive construction projects. This technology provides a path to meeting the needs of the future and making multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds a reality for everyone, not just a select few.”

Comcast said the trial represents an important milestone on the path to deliver on the promise of the industry’s 10G platform, which aims to eventually enable 10-gigabit-per-second speeds and beyond by leveraging continuing advances in DOCSIS and other key network technologies. Comcast is engaged in the 10G initiative along with NCTA, CableLabs and SCTE, as well as operators from around the world. In addition, Comcast and Charter Communications have worked closely to align on their approaches to 10G and are driving technology standards and architectures to benefit the industry. The latest advancements in 10G technology will be on full display next week at SCTE EXPO.

“We’re excited to move these incredible 10G technologies from the laboratory to the living room,” said Elad Nafshi, Senior Vice President of Next-Generation Access Technologies at Comcast Cable. “We’ve been inspired by the work our global technical community has done to advance the technologies that made this performance possible and are proud to begin the process of delivering those benefits to customers.”







