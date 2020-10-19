Comcast is launching a Business Teleworker VPN service to help enterprises provide their rapidly expanding remote workforces with highly reliable connection to their corporate network.

Comcast Business Teleworker VPN is powered by Aruba ESP, an enterprise-class, cloud-native platform which is centrally managed by Aruba Central’s single cloud console. When combined with Comcast’s Managed VPN Aggregator service at a business location, enterprises can securely connect home-based devices, including laptops, desktops, VoIP phones, printers, etc, to the corporate network.

“Though the number of people working partially or fully remote has been on the rise for years now, the pandemic has truly sent this trend into hyperdrive,” said Christian Nascimento, Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business. “Comcast Business Teleworker VPN enables enterprises to reimagine the work from home experience for both employer and employee alike, all while maintaining the security, performance and management they enjoy in-office. This new solution is just one more example of how we are helping businesses be more agile in response to the changing needs of today’s rapidly evolving workforce.”

“Work-from-home solutions require enterprise-class security and performance, with consumer-class ease of use,” said Michael Dickman, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “Aruba ESP delivers on both fronts with secure policy-driven access to the full spectrum of corporate services, in a form factor perfect for home that is simple to use with plug-and-play installation.