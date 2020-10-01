Cisco to acquire Portshift for Kubernetes-native security platform

Cisco agreed to acquire Portshift, a start-up based in Tel Aviv, Israel, offering a Kubernetes-native security platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Portshift is focused on application security solutions. Its platform adopts an agentless approach using a Kubernetes admission controller for seamless integration and native enforcement. This serves as Kubernetes-native guardrails for deployed containers.

In a blog post, Cisco's Liz Centoni writes that "Portshift aligns to Cisco’s approach of providing secure connectivity between users, devices and apps, wherever they reside; visibility and actionable insights from the end user to the application; a simplified consumption model that includes cloud-first Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) capabilities; commitment to an open source and open standards philosophy; and breaking down the siloes between developers, security teams, infrastructure teams, operations and SRE teams."

