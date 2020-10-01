Chua Sock Koong steps down as CEO of Singtel

Ms Chua Sock Koong has decided to retire as Singtel's Group Chief Executive Officer on 1 January 2021.

The Singtel Board has appointed Mr Yuen Kuan Moon to succeed Chua as the Group’s CEO. Yuen, currently the CEO of Singtel’s Singapore Consumer Business and the Chief Digital Officer, is a Singtel veteran who joined the Group in 1993. He has risen through the ranks of the company, with leadership positions in marketing, business development and sales, and Telkomsel in Indonesia, before his appointment as CEO, Consumer Singapore in 2012.

Mr Lee Theng Kiat, Chairman of Singtel, said, “On behalf of the Board, I want to acknowledge Sock Koong’s demonstrated leadership and outstanding contributions to Singtel.”

“Sock Koong is one of Singapore’s most successful CEOs and has played a key role in making Singtel the operationally and financially strong company it is today. Joining when it was still a statutory board, she has led the company through its corporatisation, market listing, market deregulation in Singapore and regionalisation. Under her leadership, Singtel added Optus in Australia to its portfolio, building an unrivalled footprint across Asia, with stakes in all the lead telecom players in India, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand. In 2012, Sock Koong led the Group on its digital transformation, which included the digitalisation of its core telecom business as well as the growth of new digital businesses. This has seen the building out of its global cyber security business which continues to scale. She has also developed a strong enterprise business with a thriving ICT arm in NCS. In recent months, Sock Koong led the team on its 5G investment plans that not only promises 5G coverage for Singapore but repositions Singtel for growth in the converging world of telecoms and tech.”

Ms Chua said, “It has been an immense privilege to be involved in Singtel’s growth and transformation. It has been an amazing 31 years, 13 of those as GCEO.”



