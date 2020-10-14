China Telecom completes 5G SA call with Ericsson Spectrum Sharing

China Telecom (Sichuan) completed China’s first 5G Standalone (SA 5G) Ericsson Spectrum Sharing data call on a commercial network. The milestone was achieved recently on China Telecom’s 2.1GHz commercial 5G network in Deyang City, Sichuan Province.

Ericsson said the demo shows that Ericsson Spectrum Sharing can be deployed on a dual mode 5G Core-enabling Standalone 5G network. It provides another option for communications service providers such as China Telecom to speed up the roll-out of 5G services. This means China Telecom can roll out FDD New Radio 5G SA networks as part of its wider 5G commercial deployment in the country.

Per Narvinger, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson, says: “This achievement shows how communications service providers can use the advantages of the fast and cost-efficient 5G coverage enabled by Ericsson Spectrum Sharing to deploy 5G Standalone. This will create business opportunities for our customers and deliver superior user experiences for 5G subscribers. This is a key milestone for bringing 5G to everyone.”







