Bluebird expands its underground data center in Missouri

Bluebird Network completed an $11.5 million expansion of the Bluebird Underground Data Center in Springfield, Missouri. The project delivers more than 11,500 square feet of additional white space, increased power capacity, and efficiencies to enhance the facility’s value, reliability and capabilities.

The expanded Bluebird Underground Data Center now offers more than 29,000 square feet of white space, with significantly increased mechanical, electrical and power generation capabilities—operating at full Tier 3 data center standards.

The expansion includes: upgraded underground generating capabilities totaling 6MW of power, the latest lithium-ion Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS), a third primary metered electrical grid connection – now totaling three diversified power utility feeds – and new intelligent management systems to improve overall facility efficiency.

“Being 85 feet below ground, a unique data center like Bluebird Underground requires a unique expansion strategy to empower dynamic and growing requirements, and that’s exactly what this addition has accomplished for our customers,” said Michael Morey, President and CEO of Bluebird Network. “Our tenants have everything they need, including colocation services, remote hands, high-bandwidth internet access, and multiple data transport options—all from the highly secure and highly reliable location that is the Bluebird Underground. We’re thrilled to bring these enhanced capabilities to market, building on our trusted partnerships with our customers and further establishing ourselves as a major provider in the Midwest.”

Bluebird recently unveiled the Springfield Internet Exchange (SpringIX) – the first exchange of its kind to support the region – hosted in the Bluebird Underground.

