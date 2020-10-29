AWS delivers Q3 revenue of $11.6 billion, up 29% yoy

Amazon Web Services generated Q3 sales of $11.601 billion, up 29% from $8,995 billion a year earlier. AWS operating income was $3.535 billion, up 56.3% compared to $2.261 billion a year earlier.
Some AWS highlights:
- AWS announced significant customer wins with Global Payments; biotechnology company Moderna; restaurant chain Jack in the
- Box; premier visual effects company Weta Digital to accelerate rendering of graphical visual effects; leading job site Indeed to migrate more than 30 petabytes of data to AWS; household appliance manufacturer Arçelik to use analytics, IoT, and machine learning services to build smart factories, automated production lines, and cloud connected appliances; IT services company
- and AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner DXC Technology to replace its legacy contact center technology; hotel franchise Best Western International; and cold chain provider Carrier to transform how temperature-sensitive goods such as food, medicines, and vaccines are moved around the world.
- AWS announced the general availability of Amazon Braket, a fully managed service that provides a development environment to help customers explore and design quantum algorithms.
- AWS announced the general availability of Amazon Timestream, a new time series database for IoT and operational
- applications that can scale to process trillions of time series events per day up to 1,000 times faster than relational
- databases, and at as low as 1/10th the cost.
- AWS announced the general availability of five AWS Wavelength Zones in Atlanta, Boston, New York City, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Washington D.C., enabling developers to build applications that deliver ultra-low latency to mobile devices and users by deploying AWS compute and storage at the edge of Verizon’s 5G network. AWS is partnering with Verizon to bring AWS Wavelength to additional customers across the United States, and with other leading telecommunications providers, including Vodafone, SK Telecom, and KDDI, to launch Wavelength Zones across Europe, South Korea, and Japan in 2020 and beyond.
- AWS announced the general availability of Amazon EBS io2 volume, the next generation Provisioned IOPS SSD volumes for Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS).
- AWS announced the general availability of AWS Nitro Enclaves, a new capability that makes it easier for customers to create isolated compute environments within Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances to securely process and protect highly sensitive data.
