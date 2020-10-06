Australia's OptiComm to build 10G XGS-PON with ADTRAN

OptiComm, which is the largest private competitor to Australia's NBN, is in the final stages of developing the nation's first 10G XGS-PON. The plan is to deliver residential service at a nominal line speed of up to 1 Gbps, and commercial service reaching speeds up to 10 Gbps.

OptiComm has been working closely with ADTRAN at the latter’s research and development facility in Melbourne.

OptiComm has been a licensed carrier and wholesale network infrastructure operator since 2007. As of 2019, OptiComm was serving 60,000 active connections and its fiber network passed 100,000 dwellings.



