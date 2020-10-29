AT&T's Mo Katibeh joins MEF Board

Mo Katibeh, Chief Product & Platform Officer at AT&T Business, has joined the MEF Board of Directors, succeeding AT&T's Roman P. Pacewicz.
As Katibeh joins the MEF Board of Directors, Roman P. Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer at AT&T Business, will step down. “Roman has been an integral member of our MEF Board and community. We thank him for his dedication and years of contribution in progressing MEF standards and goals that have made a significant positive impact on our industry,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF.
MEF Board of Directors
- Nan Chen, Head of The One Network, Ericsson
- Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global
- Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, Lumen
- Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Verizon
- Mo Katibeh, Chief Product & Platform Officer, AT&T Business
- Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing Solutions & Business Development Officer, Sparkle Group
- Franck Morales, Vice President, Connectivity Services, Orange Business Services
- Ralph Santitoro, Head of Digital Services, Fujitsu Network Communications
- Robert (Bob) Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business
- Mirko Voltolini, Global Head of Network on Demand, Colt Technology Services
- Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada
- Shawn Hakl, Partner, 5G Strategy, Microsoft (Advisory Director)