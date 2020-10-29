AT&T's Mo Katibeh joins MEF Board





Mo Katibeh, Chief Product & Platform Officer at AT&T Business, has joined the MEF Board of Directors, succeeding AT&T's Roman P. Pacewicz.

As Katibeh joins the MEF Board of Directors, Roman P. Pacewicz, Chief Product Officer at AT&T Business, will step down. “Roman has been an integral member of our MEF Board and community. We thank him for his dedication and years of contribution in progressing MEF standards and goals that have made a significant positive impact on our industry,” said Nan Chen, President, MEF.

MEF Board of Directors

Nan Chen, Head of The One Network, Ericsson

Frederick Chui, Chief Commercial Officer, PCCW Global

Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer, Lumen

Aamir Hussain, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Verizon

Mo Katibeh, Chief Product & Platform Officer, AT&T Business

Daniele Mancuso, Chief Marketing Solutions & Business Development Officer, Sparkle Group

Franck Morales, Vice President, Connectivity Services, Orange Business Services

Ralph Santitoro, Head of Digital Services, Fujitsu Network Communications

Robert (Bob) Victor, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Comcast Business

Mirko Voltolini, Global Head of Network on Demand, Colt Technology Services

Jeremy Wubs, Senior Vice President, Marketing for Bell Business Markets, Bell Canada

Shawn Hakl, Partner, 5G Strategy, Microsoft (Advisory Director)







