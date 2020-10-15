AT&T and Ericsson team on Private Networks over CBRS

AT&T and Ericsson are teaming up to offer private networking solutions for enterprises using CBRS shared spectrum.

The AT&T Private Cellular Networks service will use Ericsson infrastructure for a localized cellular core and access network. These networks are purpose-built for specific use cases in industrial environments like factories and warehouses, as well as remote locations like mines. Ericsson’s Industry Connect platform also provides a path to 5G.

The new service complements AT&T’s on-premises edge portfolio, which includes AT&T Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC).

“It’s always been about options for our customers, especially as they are innovating faster than ever,” said Robert Boyanovsky, VP Enterprise Mobility, AT&T Business. “We’ve been expanding our networking capabilities, and this is a new way for businesses to explore what they can do with private cellular networks – including on-premises edge computing and connecting more IoT devices.”

“Working with AT&T to integrate Ericsson Industry Connect into AT&T Private Cellular Networks allows both companies to further strengthen our collaboration. We’re leveraging our innovation platform to accelerate the digital transformation of industries and provide cost-efficient private network solutions,” said Jeanette Irekvist, VP of Business Solutions & Emerging Business in Global Customer Unit AT&T for Ericsson. “As the industry and ecosystem evolve, we see a need for a wide range of solutions that can address diverse operational, business and commercial requirements.”