AT&T and Cisco team on IoT

AT&T and Cisco are expanding their collaboration to manage Internet of Things (IoT) devices for enterprises. Specifically, AT&T and Cisco are working together to bring new IoT solutions in Low Power Wide Area Networking and 5G.

AT&T Control Center powered by Cisco gives businesses near real-time visibility of all the devices on their network and enhances their ability to gather and use device data to drive business outcomes. Together, the companies manage millions of connected devices spanning manufacturing, utilities, transportation, public sector, retail and healthcare industries as well as public safety on FirstNet, built with AT&T.









For more than a decade, the companies have worked together to manage services for U.S. enterprises and support through the AT&T Global SIM for international roaming that provides IoT connectivity in more than 200 countries and territories.

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Cisco with a new multi-year agreement,” said Robert Boyanovksy, vice president, Internet of Things and Mobility, AT&T Business. “Together we can help businesses deploy IoT devices and applications faster and more securely and get more value out of devices they use.”

“Through our work with AT&T, we are helping enterprise customers accelerate their digitization initiatives and drive business outcomes with simplicity, scale and faster time to market," said Dave Wilson, Managing Director, Global IoT Sales, Cisco.