AT&T adds Nokia to CBRS private networking solutions

AT&T has added Nokia’s end-to-end industrial-grade capabilities to its AT&T Private Cellular Networks solutions. The joint offering enables private networks through AT&T using Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum and Nokia infrastructure. Both Nokia Digital Automation Cloud and Modular Private Wireless platforms will be offered by AT&T.
Raghav Sahgal, President of Nokia Enterprise, said: “We have a long and storied relationship with AT&T, and now we’re tapping into our joint enterprise expertise to help businesess realize the Industry 4.0 opportunity. Nokia is a leader in private wireless deployments, giving us tremendous insights into the challenges and requirements for deploying this technology across multiple industries. We look forward to working with the AT&T team to bring these insights to businesses.”
AT&T and Ericsson team on Private Networks over CBRS
AT&T and Ericsson are teaming up to offer private networking solutions for enterprises using CBRS shared spectrum.
The AT&T Private Cellular Networks service will use Ericsson infrastructure for a localized cellular core and access network. These networks are purpose-built for specific use cases in industrial environments like factories and warehouses, as well as remote locations like mines. Ericsson’s Industry Connect platform also provides a path to 5G.
The new service complements AT&T’s on-premises edge portfolio, which includes AT&T Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC).
“It’s always been about options for our customers, especially as they are innovating faster than ever,” said Robert Boyanovsky, VP Enterprise Mobility, AT&T Business. “We’ve been expanding our networking capabilities, and this is a new way for businesses to explore what they can do with private cellular networks – including on-premises edge computing and connecting more IoT devices.”