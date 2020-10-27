AMD to acquire Xilinx for $35 billion

AMD agreed to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at $35 billion. The acquisition price represents approximately $143 per share of Xilinx common stock.

The deal significantly expands AMD’s product portfolio, which will now cover CPUs and GPUs, with Xilinx's FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and software expertise. The combined company's addressable market will now include industry growth segments from the data center to gaming, PCs, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense.

“Our acquisition of Xilinx marks the next leg in our journey to establish AMD as the industry’s high performance computing leader and partner of choice for the largest and most important technology companies in the world,” AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su said.

“We are excited to join the AMD family. Our shared cultures of innovation, excellence and collaboration make this an ideal combination. Together, we will lead the new era of high performance and adaptive computing,” said Victor Peng, Xilinx president and CEO. “Our leading FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs, accelerator and SmartNIC solutions enable innovation from the cloud, to the edge and end devices. We empower our customers to deploy differentiated platforms to market faster, and with optimal efficiency and performance. Joining together with AMD will help accelerate growth in our data center business and enable us to pursue a broader customer base across more markets.”

Some highlights of the combined company

Dr. Lisa Su will lead the combined company as CEO. Xilinx President and CEO

Victor Peng, will join AMD as president responsible for the Xilinx business and strategic growth initiatives

13,000 engineers

$2.7 billion of annual1 R&D investment

Post-closing, current AMD stockholders will own approximately 74 percent of the combined company Immediately accretive to AMD margins, cash flow and EPS

Combined revenue of $11.6B







