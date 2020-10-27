AMD to acquire Xilinx for $35 billion

AMD agreed to acquire Xilinx in an all-stock transaction valued at $35 billion. The acquisition price represents approximately $143 per share of Xilinx common stock.
The deal significantly expands AMD’s product portfolio, which will now cover CPUs and GPUs, with Xilinx's FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs and software expertise. The combined company's addressable market will now include industry growth segments from the data center to gaming, PCs, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace and defense.
“We are excited to join the AMD family. Our shared cultures of innovation, excellence and collaboration make this an ideal combination. Together, we will lead the new era of high performance and adaptive computing,” said Victor Peng, Xilinx president and CEO. “Our leading FPGAs, Adaptive SoCs, accelerator and SmartNIC solutions enable innovation from the cloud, to the edge and end devices. We empower our customers to deploy differentiated platforms to market faster, and with optimal efficiency and performance. Joining together with AMD will help accelerate growth in our data center business and enable us to pursue a broader customer base across more markets.”
Some highlights of the combined company
- Dr. Lisa Su will lead the combined company as CEO. Xilinx President and CEO
- Victor Peng, will join AMD as president responsible for the Xilinx business and strategic growth initiatives
- 13,000 engineers
- $2.7 billion of annual1 R&D investment
- Post-closing, current AMD stockholders will own approximately 74 percent of the combined company Immediately accretive to AMD margins, cash flow and EPS
- Combined revenue of $11.6B