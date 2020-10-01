ADVA delivers timing over PTP-optimized optical transport channels

ADVA introduced a mechanism that uses PTP-optimized optical transport to provide accurate synchronization from the core of the network all the way to the edge for 5G, smart grid and other time-sensitive applications.

ADVA said its TrueTime technology offers new levels of robust and precise synchronization by using a bidirectional channel to deliver SyncE and PTP traffic. Accuracy is ensured by PRTC/ePRTC core clocks featuring OSA 5430/40 in combination with OSA 3230/3350 cesium atomic clocks. Closely-spaced, out-of-band wavelengths help TrueTime tackle asymmetric delay and leave all other channels available for customer traffic. Every element of the TrueTime solution is transparently controlled by ADVA’s Ensemble Controller and Ensemble Sync Director management system, featuring Syncjack monitoring technology.

“Our TrueTime solution addresses some of the most urgent challenges for operators of critical infrastructure. It enables highly accurate synchronization throughout the transport network and offers a future-proof way to tackle the risk of reliance on satellite-based timing. From governments concerned with the growing risk of blocked GNSS signals to mobile network operators rolling out next-generation services, our TrueTime™ technology will prove invaluable,” said Henning Hinderthür, VP, product line management, ADVA. “TrueTime combines our PTP-optimized FSP 3000 optical transport with our ultra-precise Oscilloquartz technology, including PTP grandmasters with ePRTC capabilities in the core and boundary clock class D technology in metro locations. This even reduces cost and complexity by eliminating the need for unnecessary equipment, enabling operators to streamline their timing infrastructure.”

