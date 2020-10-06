ADVA releases DCSG operating system for mobile operators

ADVA announced the commercial release of a carrier-grade network operating system (NOS) designed for disaggregated cell site gateways (DCSGs).

The new ADVA Ensemble Activator, which was developed as part of the Telecom Infra Project's Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway group, enables mobile network operators to move away from closed proprietary systems and build open, vendor-neutral transport infrastructure with best-of-breed components.

ADVA said its Ensemble Activator is optimized for the operation of large, geographically dispersed networks. The software has been proven in tests with third-party hardware from suppliers such as Alpha Networks, Delta and Edgecore. ADVA has trials underway with multiple mobile operators including Telefónica and Vodafone.

“Today’s announcement marks the start of a new age of disaggregated mobile networks. By deploying our Ensemble Activator, MNOs will be able to leverage the full benefits of separated software and hardware and inject unprecedented speed, efficiency and flexibility into their transport infrastructure,” said Eli Angel, VP, product line management, Ethernet access, ADVA. “Built on our team’s vast experience equipping the largest public networks with the most advanced connectivity solutions, Ensemble Activator has now proven itself in a wide range of real-life scenarios. These include 5G field trials where Ensemble Activator combined with third-party white box hardware to create an open and cohesive DCSG solution. By turning cost-effective bare-metal switches into powerful packet network devices, it will equip MNOs to build tomorrow’s mobile infrastructure.”

“Supporting the disaggregation of hardware and software while meeting the performance needs of the most demanding mobile networks is critical in transitioning today’s technology to open, highly scalable mobile transport architectures and enabling the mass rollout of 5G services. We are very excited about ADVA’s Ensemble Activator, as it offers something new to the market and enables a strong ecosystem for DCSG technology,” commented Luis MartinGarcia, manager, network technologies, Facebook and co-chair, DCSG group, TIP. “TIP is all about unleashing the power of collaboration and open innovation, and ADVA’s work demonstrates how quickly we build together in TIP to bring a powerful new technology to maturity.”

https://www.adva.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/20201006-adva-announces-general-availability-of-markets-most-versatile-dcsg-operating-system