ADVA posts Q3 revenue of EUR 146.7 million





ADVA reported Q3 revenues of EUR 146.7 million, up 1.1% compared to Q2 2020 and up by 1.6% compared to EUR 144.3 million in the same year-ago period.

Pro forma gross profit in Q3 2020 increased by 3.4% reaching EUR 51.9 million (35.4% of revenues) compared to EUR 50.2 million (34.6% of revenues) in Q2 2020 and by 5.8% compared to EUR 49.1 million (34.0% of revenues) in the year-ago quarter. The increase was mainly due to the stronger euro compared to the US dollar. Furthermore, the relocation of production facilities out of China resulted in lower US tariffs compared to the year-ago quarter.

Net income was EUR 6.7 million in Q3 2020, 12.6% down from EUR 7.6 million in Q2 2020 but grew significantly by 204.6% from a net income of EUR 2.2 million in Q3 2019. The decrease compared to Q2 2020 is mainly due to the negative effects from currency translation.

“Having already delivered very positive figures in the second quarter, we were able to further increase both revenue and profitability in Q3. Once again, we were able to demonstrate that our solutions are very competitive and have won numerous new customers,” commented Brian Protiva, CEO, ADVA. “This expansion of our footprint in the global network infrastructure is of long-term importance. Our active cost management, reduced travel and a comparatively weaker US dollar provide additional positive effects. We are generating cash and reduced our net debt significantly. As such, we feel well prepared to master the challenges ahead.”







