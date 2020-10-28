ADVA joins O-RAN Alliance

ADVA has joined the O-RAN ALLIANCE, a global ecosystem of mobile network operators and technology suppliers driving intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks.

“Our long-standing commitment to openness aligns perfectly with the O-RAN ALLIANCE’s goals. By joining the community and adding our end-to-end solution portfolio to the mix, we’re helping develop specifications for LTE, 5G and beyond and accelerating the deployment of next-generation mobile network architectures,” said Anthony Magee, senior director, global business development, mobile, ADVA. “One of the key elements we’re bringing to the table is our innovative approach to disaggregation. By working closely with our O-RAN partners, we’re helping to extend this into radio access networks, breaking down barriers and creating a disaggregated, centralized model with virtualized RAN.“

ADVA said its portfolio of open X-Haul technology will help to enhance the O-RAN ALLIANCE ecosystem. Products such as the ADVA FSP 150-XG118Pro provide 10 Gbit/s capacity at the radio base station and feature a compute shelf for hosting O-RAN capabilities. ADVA’s self-tuning G.metro solution also makes it simple to deploy architectures for low-latency 5G fronthaul. Virtualized RAN technology will be another key element of tomorrow’s mobile infrastructure. ADVA’s Ensemble NFV software enables operators to utilize VNFs on open servers that are centrally coordinated and automatically activated.

