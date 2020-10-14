Adamo picks Ekinops for optical transport in Spain

Adamo has selected Ekinops' FlexRate optical transport solution as part of a €250 million infrastructure investment which will deliver fiber optic services to homes and businesses in less densely populated areas across Spain.

Adamo is currently deploying the Ekinops 200G FlexRate, a high-capacity optical transport platform which provides native 100 Gbps services. In combination with the aggregation of multiple 10GbE clients together on a single high-speed 200 Gbps link, it significantly lowers the cost-per-bit and operational expenditure, in addition to providing 400G and 600G compliance to accommodate future network growth. Ekinops' Celestis NMS (Network Management System) is also installed to monitor the network infrastructure to prevent outages and minimize service disruption.

"Adamo's mission is to provide greater internet connectivity to Spain's rural areas and smaller cities which are not well served by other operators," says Martin Czermin, CEO, Adamo. "Central to this mission is extending our backbone network and this cannot happen without a trusted supplier. Working with Ekinops is helping us to provide competitive and future-proofed high-speed optical fiber services to the market at the lowest cost per bit, with better than the required reliability."

"Adamo's aim to provide high-quality internet and telecom services outside of key cities is admirable, and especially poignant in today's world where connectivity to work and loved ones is crucial," says Frank Dedobbeleer, Group Vice President Sales EMEA & APAC at Ekinops. "This seven figure implementation demonstrates how Ekinops can work with service providers to strengthen their optical fiber network with a robust, efficient solution which is able to overcome complex requirements such as Adamo's. We look forward to providing continued support as the company works towards its business goals."



