2020 Edge and Beyond series

As part of our Next Gen Infrastructure series, we are kicking off a new set of short videos on Edge & Beyond network technologies from leaders in this space, including Kaloom, Accedian, Telecom Infra Project, Ericsson Networks, Juniper Networks, The Linux Foundation, Open Networking Foundation (ONF) and many others.

The site also offers a free 2020 Edge and Beyond Report with analysis of the reality on the ground as well as recommendations on how cloud providers, enterprises, carriers, and other ecosystem members should position themselves to take advantage of the cloud’s next evolution.

Please visit https://nextgeninfra.io/edge/



