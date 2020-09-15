ZenFi brings Telia Carrier to carrier and enterprises in NYC metro

ZenFi Networks will offer connectivity to Telia Carrier's global IP backbone to its wholesale and enterprise customers throughout the New York and New Jersey metro region.

The collaboration enhances ZenFi Networks’ footprint outside of the New York City and New Jersey metro region, empowering customers to expand their reach to more than 300 Points of Presence in 120 global markets. The partnership also gives Telia Carrier access to ZenFi Networks’ expansive fiber footprint, spanning more than 1,100 route miles, to provide diverse access to enterprise destinations across New York and New Jersey, a market with one of the world’s densest concentrations of commercial business.

“Like Telia Carrier, ZenFi Networks is focused on the customer experience,” said Rob Pulkownik, Telia Carrier’s Head of Channel Sales. “We’ve found that the core values of the two companies are in alignment. Both organizations focus on the customer with rapid delivery, collaboration and transparency as guiding principles. The complementary nature of ZenFi Networks’ metro NYC footprint and Telia Carrier’s #1 Global IP backbone adds up to a consistently positive experience for our shared customer base.”

“We have had a long-standing relationship with Telia Carrier and are excited for the evolution of our partnership. Our mutual customer-centric values create a collaboration that better serves our customers,” said Walter Cannon, Vice President of Business Development at ZenFi Networks. “Telia Carrier’s expanded global reach compliments ZenFi Networks’ ability to offer enhanced solutions and services to our channel partners, our wholesale customers, and enterprise businesses within and beyond our regional footprint.”

