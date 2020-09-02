Zayo appoints Jesper Aagaard as Managing Director of Europe

Zayo appointed Jesper Aagaard as Managing Director of Europe. He will report directly to Zayo’s CEO, Dan Caruso.



Aagaard joins Zayo from GTT Communications where he served as division president of Europe and drove GTT’s successful integration of Interoute Communications. Prior to GTT, he held leadership positions at Interoute where he was responsible for operations and sales to enterprises, wholesale and channel. He was the co-founder and CEO of Netmore A/S, a profitable connectivity service provider, and oversaw its acquisition by Comendo A/S in 2008.