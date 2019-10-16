VMware's Project Monterey for SmartNICs - Pensando's perspective

Pensando Systems is working with VMware on Project Monterey to integrate the next generation of SmartNIC technology into fully virtualized enterprise networks.

The project aims to rearchitect VMware Cloud Foundation to enable disaggregation of the server including extending support for bare metal servers, thereby allowing physical resources to be dynamically accessed by applications based on policy or via software API.

In this video, Silvano Gai of Pensando Systems talks about Project Monterey and the benefits for customers, including performance, scale, and features such as firewalling, micro-segmentation, encryption, telemetry, etc.

https://youtu.be/74BBdbAI9tI









