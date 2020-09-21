VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud now on Equinix Network Edge service

VMware is now offering its SD-WAN Edge as a virtual network function (VNF) on Equinix’s Network Edge. VMware is also extending its presence in Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East to enable greater connectivity for customers on a global scale.

The VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud service helps enterprises manage their own direct peering relationships with the cloud service providers of their choice via Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric (ECX Fabric) or Equinix Marketplace.

Network Edge by Equinix enables enterprises to deploy virtual network services, within minutes, at the digital edge without a physical data center deployment or hardware requirements.

Expanding on VMware’s secure-access service edge (SASE) vision, Equinix and VMware will also enable provisioning and accessibility of SASE components via Network Edge, ECX Fabric and other connectivity options available through a single pane of glass on the VMware Orchestrator portal.

“We are thrilled to work with Equinix to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives and offer new world-class capabilities within the Equinix IBX facilities. With VMware SD-WAN Edge now available as a virtual network service on Equinix’s Network Edge, enterprises, partners and service providers alike will be able to have unique, globally available network solutions optimized for intrinsically secure access to any public, private or SaaS cloud for remote and branch users,” stated Sanjay Uppal, Senior Vice President & General Manager, VeloCloud Business Unit, VMware.

“An entire architectural shift driven by data transformation is happening across the IT landscape today. By expanding our collaboration with VMware to deliver an innovative new solution that empowers remote workforces, reduces disruption and enables business continuity, we can help companies deploy a digital ready infrastructure at the edge within minutes in order to accelerate their digital transformation efforts anywhere in the world,” said Bill Long, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Equinix.