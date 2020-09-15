VIAVI validates the performance of Nokia's CFP2 modules

Nokia has validated its coherent optical modules using the VIAVI Solutions' ONT 800G FLEX DCO Module, which tests pluggable (CFP2) Digital Coherent Optics (DCO) modules. Nokia utilized this test capability as a beta customer, providing valuable feedback, and ultimately purchased the first ONT 800G FLEX DCO Module upon release.

Nokia collaborated with VIAVI to test its CFP2 DCO module against the different technologies with the 800G FLEX DCO Module. In particular, Nokia sought a solution which had coherent interfaces on the optical as well as the electrical sides, a capability not available from other vendors.

VIAVI said the 800G FLEX DCO Module for its optical network test platform offers native support for both 400G class CFP2 DCO and QSFP-DD 400ZR modules. Electrical adapters allow testing on prototype boards and integrated circuits before module integration, greatly accelerating product development.

"Carriers worldwide are investing in optical transport upgrades as they prepare for next-generation communications, and are entrusting us to drive more efficient operation while enhancing service quality," said Andreas Leven, Head of Engineering, High Speed Optical Networks, Nokia.

"We are honored to work with industry leaders such as Nokia, allowing us to anticipate and respond to network technology evolution," said Tom Fawcett, Vice President and General Manager, Lab and Production Business Unit, VIAVI. "Thanks to that partnership, VIAVI has blazed yet another trail with the first coherent test solution to support the multiservice market at 400G, accelerating high-speed network test to ensure performance and interoperability."

https://www.viavisolutions.com/en-us/news-releases/nokia-selects-viavi-validate-performance-coherent-optical-modules