Verizon to acquire Tracfone and its 21 million prepaid users for $6.5 billion

Verizon agreed to acquire Tracfone from America Movil for $6.5 billion, including $3.125 billion in cash and $3.125 billion in Verizon common stock.

Tracfone is a leading pre-paid and value mobile provider in the U.S. serving approximately 21 million subscribers through a network of over 90,000 retail locations nationwide. A longtime partner of Verizon, more than 13 million Tracfone subscribers currently rely on Verizon’s wireless network through an existing wholesale agreement.

“This transaction is aligned with what we do best: providing reliable wireless service alongside a best-in-class customer experience,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “We are excited about the opportunity to bring Tracfone and its brands into the Verizon family where we can put the full support of Verizon behind this business and provide exciting and compelling products into this attractive segment of the market. We are pursuing this important strategic acquisition from a position of strength given our very strong and prudent financial profile.”







