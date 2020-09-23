Verizon Media validates seamless 100GbE QSFP28 to 400GbE QSFP-DD

Verizon Media, which operates a high-capacity content delivery network, validated a seamless upgrade from Inphi's 100GbE QSFP28 optics to its 400GbE QSFP-DD over the same production Open Line System. The demonstration consisted of adding a 400ZR from an Arista 400G switch into a 100GHz DWDM channel without affecting any of the existing 100GbE waves.

Verizon Media's CDN needs connect super PoPs with low latency and high capacity DWDM interconnects. Verizon Media is advancing the disaggregation of optics, switching, and optical line systems in preparation for an enormous surge in data driven by cloud, HD video and 5G applications.

“To ensure our CDN remains ready for the web of tomorrow, we must constantly stay at the leading edge of technology to drive scalability of our network, while building the most price competitive and efficient infrastructure possible,” said Nitin Batta, Principal Infrastructure Architect, Verizon Media. “The solutions and roadmap offered by COLORZ products will allow us to rapidly, easily and cost effectively add terabits of capacity in response to customer demands.”





Inphi said both of its COLORZ optical platforms use a single Silicon Photonics Integrated Circuits technology for all transmit and received functions. With a strong market adoption of over 100,000 units COLORZ deployed, COLORZ II will further benefit from a strong industry support with a multi-vendor ecosystem and a well-accepted interoperable 400ZR standard.

“As data center network traffic continues to grow exponentially, it is critical for infrastructure suppliers to continue providing innovative scalable solutions,” said Tomas Maj, Sr. Director, Marketing, Optical Interconnect at Inphi Corporation. “COLORZ products continue to open new possibilities for DCI total cost of ownership reductions, while providing a seamless upgrade path to 400G.”

COLORZ is the industry’s first Silicon Photonics 100G PAM4 platform solution for 80km DWDM Data Center Interconnects (DCIs) in QSFP28 form factor. Utilizing advanced Pulse Amplitude Modulation (PAM4) signaling, COLORZ delivers up to 4Tb/s of bandwidth over a single fiber and allows multiple data centers located up to 80km of each other to be connected and act like a single data center.

COLORZ II is the industry's first 400ZR QSFP-DD pluggable coherent transceiver for cloud DCIs to major cloud operators and OEMs. COLORZ II enables large cloud operators to connect metro data centers at a fraction of the cost of traditional coherent transport systems and allows switch and router companies to offer the same density for both coherent DWDM and client optics in the same chassis. This eliminates a layer of network connectivity that was previously required and supports high capacity DWDM connectivity directly from data center switches.

