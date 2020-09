The FCC posted the winning bidders in its recently completed auction of 70 megahertz of Priority Access Licenses (PALs) in the 3550-3650 MHz band (Auction 105).



Auction 105 gross proceeds reached $4,585,663,345, with net proceeds totaling $4,543,232,339. A total of 228 bidders won 20,625 of 22,631, or more than 91.1%, of available licenses.





The full auction results are posted here: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DA-20-1009A2.pdf