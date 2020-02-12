Vast Broadband implements ADTRAN’s Mosaic Subscriber Insight

Vast Broadband, which serves customers in four states, has selected ADTRAN’s Mosaic Subscriber Insight to gather actionable intelligence from its access network, enabling it to gain better visibility into network performance and quickly troubleshoot and resolve issues.

Vast Broadband provides high-speed broadband, video and voice services to over 61,000 residential and business customers in South Dakota and Minnesota. It also operates Vexus Fiber in Texas and Louisiana, deploying a high-quality fiber network that passes more than 70,000 homes and businesses. Vast Broadband and Vexus Fiber serve some rural customers that are 90 miles from a network technician, which creates significant challenges in troubleshooting and issue resolution velocity.

ADTRAN's Mosaic Subscriber Insight intuitive dashboard and network analytic capabilities provides the tools and visibility to close this customer service gap. Vast Broadband is already leveraging ADTRAN’s Total Access 5000 (TA5000) fiber access platform for its FTTH buildout, and it selected ADTRAN to accelerate its network and subscriber monitoring capabilities across both regional networks. Its goal is to deploy Mosaic Subscriber Insight to 300,000 residential customers within the next two years to better understand subscriber behavior, quickly resolve issues and even reduce expensive and time-consuming truck rolls.

“It’s critical that service providers understand their subscribers’ challenges and needs,” said Brian Efimetz, Regional Vice President of Service Provider Sales at ADTRAN. “Mosaic Subscriber Insight does just that, by helping providers, like Vast Broadband, quickly recognize what might be impacting subscribers’ broadband experience and fix it before it becomes an issue. This helps them improve subscriber satisfaction and generate more revenue.”

http://www.adtran.com/Mosaic-Subscriber-Insight