Vapor IO and AlefEdge target the mobile edge

Vapor IO announced a partnership with AlefEdge, which is developing a Software-Defined Mobile Edge (SD-ME) platform and APIs for enterprises and developers.

AlefEdge will deliver its SD-ME services on the Vapor IO Kinetic Edge platform, nationwide. The Software Defined Mobile Edge allows enterprises to deploy edge computing on top of private wireless networks, creating a low-cost path to edge-enabled mobile applications, such as factory robotics, IoT, and other use cases that benefit from applications delivered at the edge of the network.

The companies said their collaboration provides the critical architecture to support enterprise customers with 'near-prem' requirements that demand ultra-low latency and high bandwidth. Available first in Pittsburgh and Atlanta, SD-ME enables 5G-style immersive and intelligent applications to work over contemporary business environments.

"A programmable mobile Edge has been out of reach for most of today's enterprises because of the complexity of both deployment and application development," said Ganesh Sundaram, CEO of AlefEdge. "Placing our service atop Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge platform enables us to quickly deploy nationally and support 'near prem' workloads in the top 36 US Markets. Our services allow enterprises to leverage shared resources while maintaining the benefits of on-prem IT without the overhead of on-site management. The Kinetic Edge platform offers the most performant and resilient edge computing network, with a consistent experience across geographies."

"Vapor IO has an aggressive rollout plan that spans the entire U.S.," said Cole Crawford, CEO at Vapor IO. "Together with partners like AlefEdge we are building the next chapter of the Internet. We are especially excited about AlefEdge's SD-ME and its ability to deliver Enterprises the flexible and secure architectures, along with seamless integrations and new APIs to digitally transform their work environments. For the first time, enterprises in our target markets will have the ability to easily subscribe to AlefEdge's SD-ME services and quickly integrate them into their network."