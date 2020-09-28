Three Ireland launches 5G with Ericsson

Three Ireland is launching its commercial 5G network using Ericsson's radio portfolio and virtualized 5G core products.

5G has been rolled out on 315 sites across Ireland, offering 35 percent population coverage with a further 500 sites set to be deployed in 2021.

Robert Finnegan, CEO of Three Ireland and Three UK said: “As Ireland’s largest mobile data network, carrying 68% of all mobile data, I am delighted that Three is now launching Ireland’s largest 5G network, which will be available to Three customers in every county from today. We started our 5G rollout with Ericsson last year, building our network to bring customers in both rural and urban areas the best possible experience of 5G from the very beginning, which includes providing superfast broadband to remote areas in Ireland. With our nationwide 5G footprint now in place and a variety of 5G enabled devices on the market, we believe now is the right time to launch.

