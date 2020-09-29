Telstra launches 400G service based on Ciena

Telstra has launched commercial wavelength services based on 400G technology from Ciena. For the deployment, Ericsson delivered Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai and WaveLogic 5 Extreme solutions along with associated local professional services for optical transmission. The higher bandwidth services can now quickly be delivered with a single card, offering on-demand capacity, from 100G up to 400G.

In a trial, Telstra also achieved 700G per wavelength transmission between Melbourne and Sydney – a distance of greater than 1,000km.

“Telstra’s network is geared for 5G, cloud computing, and applications like edge-computing, and this is a significant and fundamental upgrade to the hidden infrastructure that powers our business across Australia. By upgrading our optical transmission networks with 400G technology, Telstra will be able to cater for capacity demands of up to 400% of what was previously achievable. The upgrade enables us to rapidly deliver services to customers at scale without fibre builds, decreasing the time to market from weeks, to days” Chris Meissner, Transport, IP Core & Edge Engineering Telstra Executive, said.

“This optical transmission upgrade is an important step in increasing capacity requirements to meet unprecedented capacity demands. This critical infrastructure capability forms the foundation of Telstra’s current and future network requirements and ensures Telstra can achieve transmission cost efficiencies and scale to meet the traffic demands that come with media rich and next generation services including 5G and edge compute services. This latest industry milestone will ensure that Australia remains at the cutting-edge of telecommunications technology,” Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand said.