Telia Carrier adds POPs at Equinix in Mexixo

Telia Carrier is establishing a presence at Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX®) data centers servicing the Mexico City (Queretaro) and Monterrey metros, Telia Carrier will expand its footprint to meet growing regional demand for high-speed interconnection to serve local cloud, application, and content providers, and enterprises.
Equinix customers in Mexico will be able to take advantage of Telia Carrier’s number one global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services.
“Adding two points of presence (PoPs) with Equinix in Monterrey and Querétaro support the growing demand for Telia Carrier’s wholesale and enterprise services in the region,” said Luis Velasquez, Mexico business manager, Telia Carrier. “Providing a trusted connectivity choice to the market and award-winning customer focus continues Telia Carrier’s success in this region, and with Equinix globally. New customers are already clamoring for additional services to connect enterprise workloads, digital content and gamers locally and internationally.”
“The availability of Telia Carrier’s services at our Monterrey and Queretaro facilities will enable current and future customers greater options to process, store and distribute larger volumes of latency-sensitive data and applications at the digital edge, closer to end users and local markets. It will also enable Equinix to enrich its ecosystem of nearly 10,000 customers that come to Equinix to directly connect to each other within a secure, private and proximate environment,” said Amet Novillo, Mexico Managing Director, Equinix.
Telia Carrier announces expansion and partnerships in Mexico
“Partnering with QuattroCom allows us to reach the burgeoning businesses in the city Querétaro,” said Luis Velasquez, Mexico business manager, Telia Carrier. “Aside from being recognized as being one of the best places to do business in the Americas, Querétaro is also considered to be Mexico's 'Silicon Valley.' This partnership allows us to strengthen our position to deliver connectivity and high-quality local access to these thriving businesses and enables the local infrastructure to grow.”
Telia Carrier also announced an expansion of its partnership with Neutral Networks in Mexico, adding a new point of presence (PoP) at the Pabellon M development in the city of Monterrey. The partnership will enhance Telia Carrier’s fiber backbone and connectivity in the city of Monterrey, with the possibility to connect with northern Mexico’s top markets and strategic business sectors including manufacturing, commerce and financial services.