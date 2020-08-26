Telia Carrier adds POPs at Equinix in Mexixo

Telia Carrier is establishing a presence at Equinix International Business Exchange (IBX®) data centers servicing the Mexico City (Queretaro) and Monterrey metros, Telia Carrier will expand its footprint to meet growing regional demand for high-speed interconnection to serve local cloud, application, and content providers, and enterprises.



Equinix customers in Mexico will be able to take advantage of Telia Carrier’s number one global backbone, AS1299, as well as the local availability of IP Transit, Cloud Connect, DDoS Mitigation, Ethernet and IPX services.



“Adding two points of presence (PoPs) with Equinix in Monterrey and Querétaro support the growing demand for Telia Carrier’s wholesale and enterprise services in the region,” said Luis Velasquez, Mexico business manager, Telia Carrier. “Providing a trusted connectivity choice to the market and award-winning customer focus continues Telia Carrier’s success in this region, and with Equinix globally. New customers are already clamoring for additional services to connect enterprise workloads, digital content and gamers locally and internationally.”



“The availability of Telia Carrier’s services at our Monterrey and Queretaro facilities will enable current and future customers greater options to process, store and distribute larger volumes of latency-sensitive data and applications at the digital edge, closer to end users and local markets. It will also enable Equinix to enrich its ecosystem of nearly 10,000 customers that come to Equinix to directly connect to each other within a secure, private and proximate environment,” said Amet Novillo, Mexico Managing Director, Equinix.





