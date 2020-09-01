Telefónica Germany / O2 builds 5G core w Ericsson & AWS

Telefónica Deutschland is working with Ericsson and AWS to build a cloud-first 5G core for the O2 mobile network of the future.



The carrier said that for the particularly security-relevant 5G core network, it selected a European provider in the form of the Swedish telecommunications supplier Ericsson. Plans call for a completely independent 5G core network with full cloud compatibility in its infrastructure by next year.







"As the network operator that connects most people in Germany with mobile communications, we have a very special social responsibility for secure digital connectivity. With 5G we are shaping Germany's digital future," says Markus Haas, CEO of Telefónica Deutschland. "With Ericsson as technology partner for our 5G core network, we can continue to offer our private and business customers the most powerful network technologies at economically attractive prices. The O2 mobile network will become a synonym for digital trust.”With the virtualization of our 5G core network, we are laying the foundation for the digital transformation of the German economy. This collaboration with AWS is an important part of our strategy for building industrial 5G networks", says Markus Haas, CEO of Telefónica Germany / O2.https://www.telefonica.de/news/press-releases-telefonica-germany/2020/06/european-network-supplier-for-the-most-security-relevant-network-area-telefonica-deutschland-builds-5g-core-network-with-ericsson-technology.html?pk_campaign=related_news