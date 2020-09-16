Telefónica Deutschland deploys Ciena's Blue Planet SDN for automation

Telefónica Deutschland will deploy Ciena's Blue Planet SDN software from Blue Planet to prepare its transport network in Germany to adapt to escalating data traffic and bandwidth demands from users.

Blue Planet said its Multi-Domain Service Orchestration (MDSO) software is an important first step for Telefónica Deutschland's iFusion program, which aims to rapidly create, deploy and automate end-to-end service delivery across its new multi-vendor transport network.

Open Rest Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) from MDSO simplify integration with other components of Telefónica Deutschland’s Operations Support System (OSS) to align the network with needs of different applications. The upgraded network utilizes open standard models, including the transport application programming interface (T-API) and OpenConfig, with Blue Planet MDSO.

“Telefónica is moving away from legacy single-vendor platforms to a model combining best-of-breed solutions from multiple vendors, enabling us to maintain diversity in our network and avoid depending on one vendor. In Germany, Blue Planet’s software executes our SDN program to enable not only multivendor transport but also automation of our network,” states Cayetano Carbajo Martín, Global Director of Technology, Telefónica GCTIO.



